More cases of mosquito-borne diseases identified in horses and emus

Maine's Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry is reporting several new cases of mosquito-borne diseases in non-commercial farm animals in several counties.

The department says emu flocks and horses across Piscataquis, Penobscot, Somerset and Waldo counties have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis. And a horse in York County has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The cases come after four horses in Piscataquis County died from EEE in September.

State officials say horses, llamas, alpacas, emus, ostriches, and game birds such as pheasants are especially vulnerable to mosquito-borne diseases. They're urging animal owners to take precautions, including vaccination and limiting potential mosquito breeding grounds.

No human cases of mosquito-borne diseases have been reported this year in Maine, but health officials advise that people also take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

