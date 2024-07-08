© 2024 Maine Public

Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in Northern Maine mosquito sample

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:46 PM EDT
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP file
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019.

The Maine CDC has detected Jamestown Canyon Virus in a sample of mosquitos from the Orono area. The town sent an alert to residents today, stating it had received verbal notice from the state CDC and is waiting on further information.

The federal CDC reports that as of June 25, there have been no human cases of the virus in 2024, and limited non-human activity. In 2023, no cases of the virus were reported in Maine, although the CDC reports 26 cases nationwide.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, headache and fatigue, although severe cases can cause seizures and brain inflammation.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
