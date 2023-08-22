© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

York County mosquitoes test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito.
James Gathany/AP
/
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito.

For the first time ever, mosquitoes in Maine have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

The Maine CDC says the disease was found in mosquitoes in the York County town of Wells. There are no known human cases, but an infected person can experience a range of symptoms, from a mild flu-like illness, to more severe cases of encephalitis, meningitis, and even death.

Jamestown Canyon virus is only spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The CDC recommends precautions to prevent mosquito bites, including the use of repellent and wearing loose fitting long sleeves and pants. The agency also encourages the use of screens in doors and windows, and is urging the public to drain sources of standing water, such as bird baths, dog bowls, and wheelbarrows.

