Maine CDC identifies case of Hepatitis A in Westbrook food worker

The Maine CDC says it's identified a case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker in Westbrook.

The individual worked at Legends Rest Taproom and Paper City BBQ between mid January and early February.

Employees and customers who worked or ate in the restaurants or ordered take out may be at risk of developing Hepatitis A, which is spread through consuming contaminated food or water.

The CDC says getting the vaccine within 14 days of exposure can prevent infection. It's also urging people who ate, drank, or worked at the restaurants to watch for Hepatitis A symptoms for 50 days. They include fatigue, stomach or joint pain, nausea, diarrhea, jaundice, and fever.