Nora Saks



News Reporter
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.

While at Montana Public Radio, Nora created Richest Hill, a narrative non-fiction podcast about one of America's most legendary Superfund sites, which The New Yorker named one of the best podcasts of 2019. Richest Hill was also the winning entry for the 2019 Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize.

Nora joined Maine Public in 2025 after a decade in audio and print journalism and is based in the City of Ships.