Nora SaksNews Reporter
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
While at Montana Public Radio, Nora created Richest Hill, a narrative non-fiction podcast about one of America's most legendary Superfund sites, which The New Yorker named one of the best podcasts of 2019. Richest Hill was also the winning entry for the 2019 Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize.
Nora joined Maine Public in 2025 after a decade in audio and print journalism and is based in the City of Ships.
Nine local clergy and faith leaders were arrested on charges of criminal trespassing during a "pray-in" outside of Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' downtown Portland office on Tuesday.
Starting Monday, Mainers ages 15 and up can enter the state lottery to apply for an elver license. The Department of Marine Resources is awarding 20 new licenses to harvest and sell young American eels this year, pound for pound the most lucrative fishery in Maine.
The revelation about Deven Young is contained in an audio recording released by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office this week.
The teenager charged with the death of paddleboarder Sunshine Stewart last July spent time at a psychiatric facility and had at least one previous interaction with law enforcement. The details about 18-year-old Deven Young were made public this week following a lawsuit by the Midcoast Villager.
Organizers of a support effort for fishermen impacted by the recent fire at Portland's Custom House Wharf say they are closing in on a relief fund of $200,000. More than $10,000 has come from tickets sales for a sold-out benefit concert on Saturday night.
18 North Atlantic right whales have been born so far this calving season according to the New England Aquarium - an increase from the 11 born last year.
In Portland, hundreds of people holding cardboard signs and candles converged on Portland's Monument Square to express outrage and grief over Renee Nicole Good's killing at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis.
Now that some of the initial shock of the Custom House Wharf fire in Portland is wearing off, local business owners are figuring out what comes next.
After a massive fire at Custom House Wharf in Portland destroyed several businesses, and damaged fishing infrastructure Friday night, plans are underway to help fishermen recover.
The report is from the Maine Forest Products Council on the economic contribution of the state's forest products sector from 2019 to 2024.