Snow brings 'early Christmas gift' to Maine ski areas

The snowstorm that dropped more than a foot of fresh snow in parts of Maine Tuesday night brought an early Christmas gift to downhill and Nordic ski areas.

Travis Dow, with Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn, says they got at least 14 inches of light and fluffy powder — meaning conditions for skiing and snowboarding are, in his words, "awesome."

"The timing couldn't come better for us and all the other ski areas," said Dow. "It's great having a white Christmas. People seeing snow in their backyards and they just get excited about coming out to ski during a very important time for all of us which is the Christmas vacation period."

Jim Quimby, the manager of Saddleback in Rangeley, says the mountain didn't get as much as coastal areas, but received about 6 inches of light and fluffy powder. He's expecting another 4-5 inches tonight, which he says is great for skiing and riding, and for morale.

"Coming to work this morning, and driving around a little bit last night, seeing the blanket of fresh powder in among the Christmas and holiday lights was pretty cool to see," said Quimby. "It picks my spirits up, and I know this morning walking around the lodge, it's picked the spirits up of our guests that are here today, that's for sure."

Ann Carter, the owner of Carter's Cross Country Ski Center in Bethel, says 10 inches of soft, fluffy snow has fallen, and more is on the way.

"We got saved by the bell, just in time for Christmas, which was great," said Carter. "We already have skiers here and they're out in the woods. And the woods are beautiful all covered up with snow."

Carter says she's hopeful about Christmas vacation, which is when the ski center typically does about one third of its business for the entire season.

Many Maine ski areas are open every day and host special events during Christmas vacation week; staff say with the fresh snowfall, they expect to be very busy between now and New Years.