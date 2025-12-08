Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Results from the 2025 annual loon count indicate the population in Maine is healthy and stable

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:18 PM EST
A breeding pair of loons faces away from each other.
Wayne R. Foote
/
Maine Audubon
A breeding pair of loons faces away from each other.

Since 1983, Mainers have fanned out across lakes and ponds across the state on the third Saturday in July to help count the Common Loon. The results from this summer's 42nd annual loon tally are in, and Tracy Hart, a wildlife ecologist with Maine Audubon, says the signs are all positive.

Compared to last year, "we have more adult loons counted," said Hart. "We had more chicks counted, more volunteers and more lakes counted. So everything this year was up."

Based on the 2025 data collected by volunteers and staff, Maine Audubon estimates the population of adult loons in the southern half of the state is approximately 3,174, and the number of chicks to be 568. Population estimates are currently available for the bottom half of the state, south of the 45th parallel, where Maine Audubon has enough counters to produce reliable data.

Hart says while there are good and bad years for loons, the latest numbers indicate the population is stable and healthy. And since this kind of waterfowl is an indicator species, that's good news all around.

Maine Audubon

"If you're seeing a healthy loon population, it means there's enough clear water, enough fish, enough good nesting habitat that is able to support a loon population," Hart said. "So that does say something about the health of our lake ecosystems as well."

She says a continued upward trend over the next few years would indicate that the population is not just healthy but probably growing.

Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
