© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine CDC identifies Hepatitis A case in Falmouth restaurant food worker

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
A table overlooking the water at Dockside
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
A table overlooking the water at The Dockside Grille in Falmouth, Maine in August 2023.

The Maine CDC has identified a case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker at the Dockside Grill in Falmouth.

Anyone who worked, ate at the restaurant, or ordered takeout between Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 and Nov. 6through the Nov. 8 could be at risk of infection.

Symptoms can appear up to 50 days after exposure, and include fatigue, nausea, fever, jaundice, and joint pain.

Anyone exposed who isn't immunized can prevent infection if the vaccine is received within 14 days of exposure.

The CDC says Maine has seen elevated cases of Hepatitis A since 2019. The contagious liver disease is spread through person-to-person contact and consuming contaminated food and water.
Tags
Health hepatitis AMaine CDC
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight