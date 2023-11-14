Maine CDC identifies Hepatitis A case in Falmouth restaurant food worker

The Maine CDC has identified a case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker at the Dockside Grill in Falmouth.

Anyone who worked, ate at the restaurant, or ordered takeout between Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 and Nov. 6through the Nov. 8 could be at risk of infection.

Symptoms can appear up to 50 days after exposure, and include fatigue, nausea, fever, jaundice, and joint pain.

Anyone exposed who isn't immunized can prevent infection if the vaccine is received within 14 days of exposure.

The CDC says Maine has seen elevated cases of Hepatitis A since 2019. The contagious liver disease is spread through person-to-person contact and consuming contaminated food and water.

