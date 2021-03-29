-
Cases of Hepatitis A rose sharply last year in Maine, according to the state Center for Disease Control.There were 45 cases total, up from just 9 the year…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that consumers might have been exposed to a form of hepatitis at a market.…
A case of hepatitis A has been identified in a food service worker in Waterville.The Maine Center for Disease Control says the individual prepared food at…
Hepatitis A has been confirmed in a food service worker in Caribou.The Maine CDC warns that patrons of the Burger Boy restaurant between May 3 through May…
The Maine Center for Disease Control says an individual who stayed at two shelters in Portland in October was infected with hepatitis A, prompting…
The Maine Center for Disease control is urging Mainers at higher risk for hepatitis A infection to get vaccinated, in light of outbreaks of the disease in…