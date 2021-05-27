Maine CDC Warns Of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure At Eastport Store

The Maine CDC has identified a case of acute Hepatitis A in a food service worker in Eastport.

The agency says a staff member of the R&M IGA handled food while infectious. Any deli food items purchased between May 3 and 20 should be discarded or cooked thoroughly.

There's a 14-day window for people exposed to Hepatitis A to get vaccinated, so the CDC says anyone who worked at the deli or ate food between May 13 and 20 should get the vaccine.

Individuals should also watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A, which include fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice.

