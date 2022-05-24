Maine CDC warns of possible hepatitis A exposures at Skowhegan Walmart

The Maine CDC says it has identified a case of hepatitis A in a food service worker.

The agency says the food worker handled food at the Skowhegan Walmart while contagious for 11 days over the course of three weeks this May.

They worked between 9 am and 6 pm on the following dates: May 7-8, 10-12, 14-15, 17-19 and 21.

According to health officials, anyone who purchased or ate food prepared at the deli while the employee worked may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The contagious liver disease is spread through contaminated food or water and can cause mild to severe illness.

The CDC recommends seeking medical attention if symptoms appear, which include fatigue, low appetite, nausea, and jaundice.

