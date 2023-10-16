Customers of a Portland restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A

A food service employee who worked at Green Elephant Bistro in Portland has tested positive for hepatitis A.

The liver disease is spread through person-to-person contact and by eating or drinking contaminated food and water.

The Maine CDC says anyone who ate at Green Elephant on the days the employee worked between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5 is at risk of infection. Customers who ordered take-out food are not known to have been exposed.

Public health officials say that people who have been exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

Portland Public Health is offering hepatitis A vaccination clinics several days next week.