© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Customers of a Portland restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT

A food service employee who worked at Green Elephant Bistro in Portland has tested positive for hepatitis A.

The liver disease is spread through person-to-person contact and by eating or drinking contaminated food and water.

The Maine CDC says anyone who ate at Green Elephant on the days the employee worked between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5 is at risk of infection. Customers who ordered take-out food are not known to have been exposed.

Public health officials say that people who have been exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

Portland Public Health is offering hepatitis A vaccination clinics several days next week.

Tags
Health hepatitis A
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight