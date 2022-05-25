Maine CDC identifies second Hepatitis A infection in a food service worker in a week

For the second time this week, the Maine CDC is reporting another case of hepatitis A in a food service worker.

The agency says the person handled food at the Waterville Country Club’s Nineteen 16 Restaurant in Oakland while infectious.

Anyone who worked at or ate food from the restaurant between April 26 and May 17 may have been exposed. The CDC advises getting the hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of exposure.

If that time has passed, individuals should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms, such as stomach pain, fatigue, and jaundice.

The state CDC says there's no evidence linking this infection in Oakland to another recently confirmed case in Skowhegan.

