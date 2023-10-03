© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
A restaurant worker in Lewiston has tested positive for hepatitis A

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT

The Maine CDC says a food service worker at Marco's Italian Restaurant in Lewiston has tested positive for hepatitis A.

The agency says the individual worked at the restaurant for several days between Sept.11 through Sept. 28. Patrons who purchased food or drinks from Marco's on those days is at risk of infection, as are other restaurant workers.

Health officials say any leftover food should be discarded. They urge individuals who were exposed to contact a health care provider.

The hepatitis A vaccine can prevent illness within 14 days of exposure.

