The Rural Maine Reporting Project logo
The Rural Maine Reporting Project
The Rural Maine Reporting Project is made possible through the generous support of the Betterment Fund.

Maine's first recovery high school to open in Fort Kent

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
Maine's first recovery high school for teens with substance abuse disorder is scheduled to open in Fort Kent in August.

There are more than 40 recovery high schools across the U.S. but according to one national association, this would be the first to integrate a schedule in which students are in residence during the week, but return home each weekend.

The Maine Recovery Council voted unanimously last month to fund more than $600,000 for the first two years of the three year pilot program that can serve eight students.

The program will be operated through a collaboration between MSAD #27 and the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and students will be housed on the university campus.
