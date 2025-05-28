UMaine System still has $45 million in federal awards paused despite restoration of some funding

The University of Maine System says the Trump administration has either terminated or paused more than $45 million in federal awards.

As of today, more than 40 previously allocated federal awards — mostly for the flagship campus in Orono — have been paused or terminated, according to University spokesperson Samantha Warren.

Warren says the System received no notice from a federal agency but found they could no longer access previously awarded funding. The future of those awards is unclear but the System is characterizing them as paused.

Those awards total almost $25 million. An additional $20 million in awards that were being negotiated have also been terminated or put on hold.

Warren says roughly $6 million has been restored, including the Maine Sea Grant.

System officials say they are exploring avenues to appeal and restore funding where possible.