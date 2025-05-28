Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEB is currently down for planned maintenance.

UMaine System still has $45 million in federal awards paused despite restoration of some funding

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT
University of Maine
Town of Orono
Fogler Library at the University of Maine in Orono.

The University of Maine System says the Trump administration has either terminated or paused more than $45 million in federal awards.

As of today, more than 40 previously allocated federal awards — mostly for the flagship campus in Orono — have been paused or terminated, according to University spokesperson Samantha Warren.

Warren says the System received no notice from a federal agency but found they could no longer access previously awarded funding. The future of those awards is unclear but the System is characterizing them as paused.

Those awards total almost $25 million. An additional $20 million in awards that were being negotiated have also been terminated or put on hold.

Warren says roughly $6 million has been restored, including the Maine Sea Grant.

System officials say they are exploring avenues to appeal and restore funding where possible.
Tags
Education University of Maine SystemUniversity of Maine
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith