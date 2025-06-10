UMaine will opt out of settlement allowing them to pay student athletes

The University of Maine will opt out of a landmark settlement between the NCAA and Division 1 student athletes that would allow colleges and universities to pay athletes directly in addition to providing them with athletic scholarships.

The almost $3 billion settlement was formally approved on Friday and will allow schools to pay athletes directly, ending three federal antitrust lawsuits claiming that the NCAA was illegally limiting the earning power of athletes.

In a statement this week, the UMaine athletic department said that while they view the settlement as a positive step and a final decision is not yet required by the NCAA, they have decided to opt out of settlement money for the next school year.

The department said the decision is an annual one and that they will evaluate the situation as it evolves.

For division one schools that opt in, payouts are expected to be capped at roughly $20 million a year and can be paid to current or former athletes dating back to 2016 who weren't allowed to earn money during their time competing.