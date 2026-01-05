Agreement recovers $1.9 million for Mainers scammed by Bitcoin kiosks

Maine’s Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection said it will reclaim nearly $2 million taken from consumers by scammers who operate Bitcoin Kiosks.

The machines look like ATM's and allow users to transfer cash to digital wallets. Scammers can impersonate a company or bank by having users transfer cryptocurrency to "unhosted wallets" which experts say are virtually untraceable.

According to the FBI, Bitcoin kiosk fraud hit a record $333 million in losses in 2025.

The consent agreement, announced Monday with kiosk operator "Bitcoin Depot," will compensate Mainers who lost money in recent years.

“I am grateful that our Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection secured this agreement that will put money back into the pockets of Maine people who were defrauded by predatory third-party scammers,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. “I urge all Maine people to talk with their loved ones about the threats of scammers and precautions to take to avoid these cruel and often sophisticated schemes.”

The agreement will also require Bit Depot "fully comply with Maine’s consumer protection laws to operate as a licensed money transmitter in the state."

To get a repayment you must have used a Bitcoin Depot kiosk in Maine between 2022 and 2025 to convert cash to cryptocurrency and deposited it into an "unhosted wallet" run by a fraudster.

Submit a claim before April 1 on the Bureau’s website.