Chronic absenteeism is down across all Portland schools according to school board Chair Sarah Lentz.

Defined as missing more than 10% of school days a year, chronic absenteeism doubled in Maine after the pandemic. Almost a quarter of students across the state were chronically absent last year.

In her annual "State of the Schools" address at the Portland City Council Monday night Lentz said the district's approach has been about improving student achievement.

"Progress in public education is rarely dramatic or linear. It is built over time—through sustained commitment, shared responsibility, and the willingness to keep moving forward, even when conditions, like those in our country now, are challenging," Lentz said.

The district has submitted proposals to the state seeking funds for a new high school, according to Lentz.

Lentz also said math and reading schools have increased across the district.

Lentz said the district invested in a new English Language Arts curricula at the elementary and middle school levels that she believes helped improve test scores.

"Importantly, reading scores have also improved for students with IEPs, for multilingual learners, and for students who are economically disadvantaged—showing that progress is reaching the students who have historically navigated the most challenges," Lentz said.

Lentz said the Foundation for Portland Public Schools raised over $70,000 to support students whose families have been impacted by the changes in SNAP benefits this fall.