Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Hard-shell clam project aims to diversity aquaculture and shellfish harvesting in Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Jessie Batchelder, fisheries project manager at Manomet, rinses quahog seed.
Courtesy of Manomet
Jessie Batchelder, fisheries project manager at Manomet, rinses quahog seed.

An effort to diversify Maine's aquaculture and shellfish industries is getting a boost from a hard shell clam farming project near Brunswick.

The project, led by the conservation science group Manomet, involved seeding some 400,000 quahogs in floating upweller systems that are commonly used in oyster farming, said senior fisheries director Marissa McMahan.

"We wanted to really specifically look at whether there was an opportunity for oyster farmers to be adding quahogs to their oyster farms as a secondary product that they're producing, and then sell to municipal [stock enhancement] programs," she said.

McMahan said they recorded an 80% survival rate this year.

Quahogs are found more commonly farther south, but McMahan said as ocean temperatures rise due to climate change, Maine waters are increasingly suitable for the species, which have built-in defenses against invasive predators.

"They're also less susceptible to green crab predation, because - it's kind of in the name - they have this, you know, harder, thicker shell compared to a soft shell clam," she said.

Tags
Business and Economy aquacultureocean quahogsManomet
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider