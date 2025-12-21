Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Zillman estate donates $3.5 million to University of Maine

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 21, 2025 at 9:05 AM EST
Linda Zillman(left) and her husband Donald Zillman. Linda Zillman, who died in September 2025, was an art historian and longtime advocate for visual arts.
Photo courtesy of the University of Maine Foundation
Linda Zillman (left) and her husband Donald Zillman. Linda Zillman, who died in September 2025, was an art historian and longtime advocate for visual arts.

The University of Maine has announced a $3.5 million gift from the estate of Linda Zillman.

Zillman, who died in September, was an art historian and longtime advocate for visual arts. Her husband, Donald Zillman, was the tenth president of the University of Maine Presque Isle.

The University of Maine Honors College will receive $2.1 million, the largest one-time donation in its history. And $1.4 million will go to the Linda G. and Donald N. Zillman Art Museum, which was named in the couple's honor.

Linda Zillman played a key role in relocating the art museum to downtown Bangor and served on the museum's support board for more than a decade.
Education
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion