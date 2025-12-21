Zillman estate donates $3.5 million to University of Maine

The University of Maine has announced a $3.5 million gift from the estate of Linda Zillman.

Zillman, who died in September, was an art historian and longtime advocate for visual arts. Her husband, Donald Zillman, was the tenth president of the University of Maine Presque Isle.

The University of Maine Honors College will receive $2.1 million, the largest one-time donation in its history. And $1.4 million will go to the Linda G. and Donald N. Zillman Art Museum, which was named in the couple's honor.

Linda Zillman played a key role in relocating the art museum to downtown Bangor and served on the museum's support board for more than a decade.