Maine DOC officials say security has been bolstered following youth center escapes

Officials with the Maine Department of Corrections told a legislative committee on Tuesday that following the escape of four juveniles from Long Creek over the summer, they've reinforced windows and strengthened security inspections at the youth detention center.

The first escape occurred in July when Associate Commissioner Christine Thibeault says one teen broke out of their room through a window and then fled a secure perimeter. The juvenile was apprehended two hours later about two miles from the facility.

And in August three boys, two 17-year-olds and one 14-year-old, escaped when they kicked open a gymnasium door that had been inspected by staff that same morning.

"The doors were not attempted to be kicked open...so the normal practices in securing the facility were followed and then it was discovered that the door was not as secure as a routine check," Thibeault said.

The teens fled to Saco where they split up and were caught about ten hours later with the help of Saco police.

DOC officials say the teens escapes are unrelated to staffing levels, which they are adequate, or to a recent increase in the number of youth at Long Creek which now stands at 45.