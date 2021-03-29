-
Maine lawmakers, youth advocates and the Department of Corrections are grappling with how best to reform the state's juvenile justice system. Last year a…
The Maine Department of Corrections (DOC) announced Thursday that results of COVID-19 testing for staff and residents of the Long Creek Youth Development…
The Maine Department of Corrections has undertaken universal testing for COVID-19 at the Long Creek Youth Development Center after one of the youth…
Police, prosecutors and judges in Maine are taking steps to avoid sending non-violent offenders to jail. The spread of the coronavirus has prompted Maine…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers and proponents testified for a bill designed to reduce the number of children held in confinement at the state's only…
Members of Maine Youth Justice, a campaign to end youth incarceration, are calling on a state task force to recommend closing the Long Creek Youth…
More than 60 youth rallied on the steps of the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta Tuesday morning to urge members of the state's Juvenile Justice Task…
A national consultant hired by the state's Juvenile Justice Advisory Group to examine Maine's juvenile justice system and incarceration of youth at the…
A Maine Supreme Court justice will allow a 13-year-old boy who has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial to remain at the Long Creek Youth…
A juvenile defense attorney says Long Creek Youth Development Center is holding a 13-year-old boy unlawfully. Defense Attorney Sarah Branch argued in…