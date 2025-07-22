Teen who escaped from Long Creek caught by South Portland police

A 14-year-old escaped from the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland Friday night and was safely apprehended by South Portland Police about two-and-a-half hours later according to a press release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

After an investigation the DOC says it has identified how the escape occurred and is taking steps to prevent similar events in the future. But questions about the method used by the teen and the steps being taken by the department were not immediately answered on Monday.

Long Creek is Maine's only secure juvenile facility. Last year, on any given day, an average of 28 youth were being held there.

