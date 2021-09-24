© 2021 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Maine Corrections Commissioner Accelerates Timeline To Find Alternative Housing For Most Long Creek Youth

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty told members of the legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Friday that he'll accelerate the timeline for finding alternative housing for most youth in the Department's care.

Liberty had been tasked with completing that goal in February of next year. But after a recent series of violent incidents at the Long Creek Correctional Center, Liberty says he's moving the timetable up by three months. He says he's looking for housing in three regions of the state that meet the following criteria:

"Smaller, secure, provide public safety, provide the supports and wrap around services that the youth deserve and will reduce recidivism moving forward," Liberty said.

As advocates for incarcerated youth and some lawmakers continue their call for the closure of the state's only youth prison, Liberty maintains that there will always be a need for secure confinement and programming for youth who have committed serious crimes.

Liberty was invited to address the committee following a report from Disability Rights Maine that found a dangerous type of restraint had been used to subdue youth at Long Creek who were involved in the violence.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
