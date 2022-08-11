Guards who used force against kids at Long Creek prison won't face criminal charges

The District Attorney for Cumberland County says his office won't pursue criminal charges against corrections officers at Long Creek Youth Development Center accused of misconduct.

Jonathan Sahrbeck says he did a thorough review of the incidents that took place roughly a year ago, as well as an independent investigative report.

Several corrections officers were accused of using prone restraints, which are considered dangerous and flagged as inappropriate by the Center for Children's Law and Policy.

Sahrbeck says he made the decision not to pursue criminal charges after examining whether the use of force was reasonable given the circumstances at the time, and whether his office could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a criminal act was committed.