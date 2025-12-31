Mother of baby found dead in Milford seeking answers about cause of death

The mother of a one-year-old girl found unresponsive at a Milford residence Sunday morning wants to know what caused her daughter's death.

Ericka Mclaughlin, who has been living in another state, hasn't seen her twin one-year-old girls and three-year-old son since she left Maine in June.

She said she learned about her daughter's death in a phone call early Sunday from her mother.

"My mother had called me at 7 a.m. She was inconsolable. I could barely understand her," Mclaughlin said. "She told me that Eleanora had been found passed away in her bed and that Charlotte had been taken to the hospital and so had Tristan."

When she called the hospital, Mclaughlin said she was told her three-year-old son was fine and her other one-year-old daughter was with a nurse and stable.

"All I was told is that her body temperature was low and she was stable and asleep in her arms," she said.

McLaughlin said she and her estranged husband interacted with the Department of Health and Human Services three years ago when their son was born because someone raised concerns about the condition of their home. In response, Mclaughlin said repairs were made and the case was closed.

A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety has released few details about the baby's death, but confirmed there is an ongoing active investigation.

"I really just want answers," McLaughlin said. "The coroner (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) said there is no immediate cause of death and I really just want answers because I know there has to be a cause."