MOFGA to cut staff amid federal funding loss
The organization behind the Common Ground Country Fair said it will cut six staff positions to make up for loss in federal funding.
According to a Dec. 10 press release, the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association said it expects to lose more than $1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Executive Director Sarah Alexander said programs that support farmers markets, build climate change infrastructure and help young farmers enter the industry - are among those that will be affected.
"There's a systemic issue here with the way that things are being cut at the USDA that is going to impact all of our farmers and our entire food system," Alexander said. "We must keep advocating for those USDA programs."
Below are programs unlikely for renewal due to USDA cancellation, USDA pausing new applications, or changes in program to align with Trump Administration Executive Orders:
- Climate Smart Commodities Program: $149,662
- Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program: $175,675
- Dairy Business Innovation Center Grant: $42,450
- Farmers’ Market and Local Food Promotion Program: $34,781
- Extension Risk Management Education Grant: $36,456
- Risk Management Agency subaward: $37,524
- SARE Partnership Grant: $25,000
Other programs, MOFGA says, are set to end in 2026:
- Natural Resource Conservation Service General Agreement for Technical Service: $90,327
- Transition to Organic Partnership Program: $518,000
- Organic Marketing Development Grant: $19,000
- SARE Research and Education subaward: $12,915
- Extension Risk Management Education: $43,182
Alexander said staff layoffs were a last resort.
"The farmer programs, our community education, our operations and our communication team all did have positions that were impacted," she said.
According to the release, the layoffs will not affect MOFGA's most impactful programs such as farmer technical assistance and PFAS support, and the Common Ground Country Fair.
Alexander says MOFGA will double down on efforts to secure private donations in anticipation of more federal cuts by the Trump Administration.