MOFGA to cut staff amid federal funding loss

The organization behind the Common Ground Country Fair said it will cut six staff positions to make up for loss in federal funding.

According to a Dec. 10 press release, the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association said it expects to lose more than $1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Executive Director Sarah Alexander said programs that support farmers markets, build climate change infrastructure and help young farmers enter the industry - are among those that will be affected.

"There's a systemic issue here with the way that things are being cut at the USDA that is going to impact all of our farmers and our entire food system," Alexander said. "We must keep advocating for those USDA programs."

Below are programs unlikely for renewal due to USDA cancellation, USDA pausing new applications, or changes in program to align with Trump Administration Executive Orders:



Climate Smart Commodities Program: $149,662

Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program: $175,675

Dairy Business Innovation Center Grant: $42,450

Farmers’ Market and Local Food Promotion Program: $34,781

Extension Risk Management Education Grant: $36,456

Risk Management Agency subaward: $37,524

SARE Partnership Grant: $25,000

Other programs, MOFGA says, are set to end in 2026:



Natural Resource Conservation Service General Agreement for Technical Service: $90,327

Transition to Organic Partnership Program: $518,000

Organic Marketing Development Grant: $19,000

SARE Research and Education subaward: $12,915

Extension Risk Management Education: $43,182

Alexander said staff layoffs were a last resort.

"The farmer programs, our community education, our operations and our communication team all did have positions that were impacted," she said.

According to the release, the layoffs will not affect MOFGA's most impactful programs such as farmer technical assistance and PFAS support, and the Common Ground Country Fair.

Alexander says MOFGA will double down on efforts to secure private donations in anticipation of more federal cuts by the Trump Administration.