Gray Family Health Center will permanently close in March

Central Maine Healthcare is closing its family health center in Gray on March 6.

A message on the health center's website says that two providers will relocate to Topsham Family Medicine. A third provider is leaving the practice.

A spokesperson for Central Maine Healthcare declined to provide further information about why the health center in Gray is closing. The organization is in the process of being purchased by California-based Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Last year, Northern Light permanently closed Inland Hospital in Waterville as well as an affiliated walk-in clinic.