Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Gray Family Health Center will permanently close in March

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:45 PM EST

Central Maine Healthcare is closing its family health center in Gray on March 6.

A message on the health center's website says that two providers will relocate to Topsham Family Medicine. A third provider is leaving the practice.

A spokesperson for Central Maine Healthcare declined to provide further information about why the health center in Gray is closing. The organization is in the process of being purchased by California-based Prime Healthcare Foundation.

Last year, Northern Light permanently closed Inland Hospital in Waterville as well as an affiliated walk-in clinic.
Health
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight