Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine health providers criticize federal changes to childhood immunization schedule

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:17 PM EST
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. U.S. health officials are proposing a simplified approach to COVID-19 vaccinations, which would allow most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. The new system unveiled Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 would make COVID-19 inoculations more like the annual flu shot. Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or how many months it’s been since their last booster.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP file
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022.

Health providers in Maine are urging the Trump administration to reverse its decision Monday to drop recommendations for several childhood vaccines.

The acting director of the U.S. CDC now says that vaccinations for meningitis, rotavirus, RSV, flu, and hepatitis A and B are now only recommended for high-risk groups or through what the administration calls "shared clinical decision making."

Dr. Laura Faherty of the Maine chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says the changes are sending mixed messages that will jeopardize public health.

"As we see eroding confidence in vaccines and decreases in vaccination coverage, we're going to see increases in vaccine-preventable diseases," Faherty says. "We're going to see diseases that we really haven't seen before, or for a very long time in this country. We're going to have a lot of needless suffering and unfortunately, death."

Faherty adds that the childhood vaccination schedule has been well established and grounded in science.

"I feel very strongly that these sudden changes to vaccine recommendations didn't happen because the science suddenly changed," she says. "And pediatricians like me still recommend the full vaccine schedule that the American Academy of Pediatrics laid out."

The Maine Medical Association, the Maine Academy of Family Physicians, the Maine
Academy of Physician Associates, the Maine Osteopathic Association, and the Maine Public Health Association are also criticizing the changes. They're urging parents and others to talk to clinicians about the importance of vaccinations.
Tags
Health immunization
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight