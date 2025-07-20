Northeast Corner: July 20th, 2025
Entertainer John Davidson talks about is final season of shows at his venue, Club Sandwich, in New Hampshire.
www.johndavidson.com
Ryan Enman from Orono Disc Golf takes us on a tour of the course and discusses the game’s growing popularity.
www.oronodiscgolf.com
Bangor native Cory McGee discusses his first book, a collection of short stories, Chasing Butterflies and Other Stories
Woodworker Dave Snyder has the story of the creations he produces from his renovated barn in Pittsfield.