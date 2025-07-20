Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Northeast Corner

Northeast Corner: July 20th, 2025

Published July 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

Entertainer John Davidson talks about is final season of shows at his venue, Club Sandwich, in New Hampshire.
www.johndavidson.com

Ryan Enman from Orono Disc Golf takes us on a tour of the course and discusses the game’s growing popularity.
www.oronodiscgolf.com

Bangor native Cory McGee discusses his first book, a collection of short stories, Chasing Butterflies and Other Stories

Woodworker Dave Snyder has the story of the creations he produces from his renovated barn in Pittsfield.

www.davesnyderrocks.com

