Maine storyteller and New England enthusiast Katie Zarrilli talks about her popular videos about the state and Maine people.

Sportswriter and author Dave Albee discusses his book, THE LAST ONE OUT OF TOWN TURN OUT THE LIGHTS, on the 1975 Foxcroft Academy basketball team.

www.thelastoneoutoftown.com

We talk improv comedy with Sam Kuykendall from the Portland-based YES & CO.

www.yesandcoimprov.com

Aimsel Ponti of the Portland Press Herald lets us in on some great new music from Maine artists.