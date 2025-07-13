Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Northeast Corner
Northeast Corner

Northeast Corner: July 13th, 2025

Published July 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

Actor Matthew Delamater talks about balancing his day job with Oxbow Brewing Company with making films with the likes of Liam Neeson, George Clooney, and Will Ferrell.

www.matthewdelamater.com

Dennis Price fills us in on summer events at the Theater At Monmouth and historic Cumston Hall.

www.theateratmonmouth.org

Boston Globe sportswriter (and Maine native) Chad Finn tells us about Cooper Flagg, the Mainer who was the first pick in this year’s National Basketball Association draft.

www.bostonglobe.com

Journalist and writer Emily Burnham reports on some great venues for live music and comedy this summer in Maine.

Northeast Corner