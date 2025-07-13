Northeast Corner: July 13th, 2025

Actor Matthew Delamater talks about balancing his day job with Oxbow Brewing Company with making films with the likes of Liam Neeson, George Clooney, and Will Ferrell.

Dennis Price fills us in on summer events at the Theater At Monmouth and historic Cumston Hall.

Boston Globe sportswriter (and Maine native) Chad Finn tells us about Cooper Flagg, the Mainer who was the first pick in this year’s National Basketball Association draft.

Journalist and writer Emily Burnham reports on some great venues for live music and comedy this summer in Maine.