Northeast Corner: June 29, 2025

Published June 29, 2025 at 1:06 PM EDT

Julie Arnold Lisnet and Ben Layman from Ten Bucks Theatre Company discuss their upcoming production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the theatre’s 25th anniversary.
www.tenbuckstheatre.org

Veteran broadcaster Wayne Harvey talks about his long-running Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish, an August wiffleball tournament that has raised over $200,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation.
www.wiffleforawish.com

Shawn Laatsch of the Versant Power Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium fills us in on July events at the center and in the skies.
www.astro.umaine.edu

Actor Matt Walsh, known for his Emmy-nominated work on the HBO series VEEP, gives us a preview of the Bluebird Improv shows that he’ll be a part of at three Maine venues in July.
www.watervillecreates.org

