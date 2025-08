David Roth of Defector and film critic Allen Adams discuss the best sports movies.

Shawn Laatsch from Versant Power Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium talks about August events in the skies and at the center.

Teacher and coach Lisa Richards explains the popularity of pickleball in Maine.

Psychic comedian Peter Antoniou discusses his career and his upcoming performances in Maine.

