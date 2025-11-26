Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Portland school staff voice concerns over equity policies, protections for immigrant students

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 26, 2025 at 12:58 PM EST
Dozens packed the school board meeting Tuesday night to voice concerns about how the district was handling equity, staffing, and immigration issues.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Dozens packed the school board meeting Tuesday night to voice concerns about how the district was handling equity, staffing, and immigration issues.

At a tense Portland school board meeting Tuesday night, current and former employees said the district was undermining equity policies, mistreating educators of color, and failing to protect immigrant students.

Dozens packed the meeting room after a petition circulated alleging a pattern of retaliation against staff who "promote equity and justice."

Priscila Bitencourt, a district social worker who supports homeless students, said staff restructuring has undermined equity goals after years of progress.

"Today, I do not see the same level of commitment or clarity at the moment where racism and anti immigrant sentiment are rising everywhere around us," she said.

Other speakers called on the district to provide more support to families facing immigration detention.

Board chair Sarah Lentz said the district remains committed to equity work, and that more information, and dialogue, are needed to address the specific concerns.

"A petition rarely captures the full picture of any issue and does not allow for nuance or conversation," she said.

Board Member Ali Ali said he would seek an independent investigation into the district's actions.
Education Portland Public SchoolsequityImmigration
