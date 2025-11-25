Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

DOJ settles lawsuit with states over domestic violence funds

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:26 PM EST
FILE - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, on Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Frey has been in a relationship with a worker whom he supervised for months, according to a statement Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and said his delay in disclosing it was an “error in judgment.” (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
FILE - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, on Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Frey has been in a relationship with a worker whom he supervised for months, according to a statement Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and said his delay in disclosing it was an “error in judgment.” (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Maine and other states have settled a lawsuit with the federal government over efforts to require proof of immigration status before offering services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Department of Justice told states this fall that they could not use funding from the Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants — a rule that would apply to current and future grants.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey joined 20 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit in October. The group warned that the restrictions would be a severe burden for service providers, and requiring proof of immigration status before assisting survivors would be dangerous, if not impossible.

The DOJ has agreed that the restrictions cannot apply to current grants, and the attorneys general have voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

The Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act programs support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other violent crimes. Grants from the legislation fund services such as legal representation for protective orders, custody and visitation matters, child support and more.
Tags
Courts and Crime Justice Departmentdomestic violenceImmigration
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion