DOJ settles lawsuit with states over domestic violence funds

Maine and other states have settled a lawsuit with the federal government over efforts to require proof of immigration status before offering services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Department of Justice told states this fall that they could not use funding from the Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act to provide legal services to undocumented immigrants — a rule that would apply to current and future grants.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey joined 20 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit in October. The group warned that the restrictions would be a severe burden for service providers, and requiring proof of immigration status before assisting survivors would be dangerous, if not impossible.

The DOJ has agreed that the restrictions cannot apply to current grants, and the attorneys general have voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

The Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act programs support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other violent crimes. Grants from the legislation fund services such as legal representation for protective orders, custody and visitation matters, child support and more.