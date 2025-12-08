ICE arrests jump nearly 75% in Maine this year, as detentions picked up over the summer

Through mid-October, ICE had arrested 230 people in Maine. That's according to new figures released earlier this month from the Deportation Data Project, a group of researchers and lawyers that aggregates and publishes federal immigration data.

In Maine, that works out to a 73% increase in average monthly arrests compared to 2024.

Arrest rates accelerated beginning in June. Since then, ICE has averaged about one arrest per day.

About 20% of those arrested have criminal convictions, the same proportion as last year. The rest have either pending charges or no criminal charges.

Despite the increase, ICE arrests lag far behind detentions by Border Patrol agents in Maine. Though many people arrested by Border Patrol are eventually transferred to ICE custody.