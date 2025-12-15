Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine behavioral health provider rejects fraud allegations it says have prompted threats

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 15, 2025 at 11:17 AM EST
Gateway Community Services' Portland office.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Gateway Community Services' Portland office.

A behavioral health service provider in Maine is rejecting claims by a former employee that the organization submitted false billing records to MaineCare. Gateway Community Services said the claims, and subsequent media reports, have exposed it to broader attacks on Somali immigrants.

Christopher Bernardini first made the allegations to the conservative media outlet The Maine Wire in May, shortly after he was laid off, according to Gateway's lawyer, Pawel Binczyk.

In a written statement, Binczyk said Bernardini oversaw billing records for multiple programs, and never raised concerns about "inaccurate billing, fraud, or impropriety" during his seven years at Gateway.

Gateway's CEO is from Somalia, and Bernardini's allegations have recently attracted national attention following a fraud scandal in Minnesota involving Somali community groups, and President Donald Trump's attacks on Somali immigrants.

Binczyk said Gateway employees have received death threats as the story has spread.

In an email, a Maine Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said audits covering 2015 to 2018 found overpayments to Gateway totaling about $660,000, though a partial appeal is pending.

Binczyk said those audits are standard procedure, and that after providing additional documentation, the final billing discrepancy is often much smaller. He said none of the audits have implicated Gateway for services it did not provide.

DHHS said it refers any suspected fraud to the attorney general's office.
Tags
Politics MaineCareDepartment of Health and Human Serviceshealthcare
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider