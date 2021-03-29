-
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is offering temporary incentive payments to health care providers who treat children enrolled in…
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it's taking measures to ensure that MaineCare recipients have access to basic…
State Senator Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Manchester, has introduced emergency legislation to increase funding for home-based care programs.Bellows…
The announcement this week that a Maine home care agency is closing due to financial challenges means that nearly 600 seniors will have to find services…
Citing increased financial challenges, a nonprofit agency that provides in-home care services for just under 600 older Mainers and adults with physical…
Shalom House's Community Integration Services Shut Down Due To Stagnant Medicaid Reimbursement RatesA program in Portland that helped 170 people with serious mental illness live in the community has been shut down.The executive director of Shalom House…
Supporters of a bill that would add an adult dental care benefit to the state's Medicaid program delivered more than 1500 postcards today to Democratic…
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced an emergency ruling Tuesday removing transgender-specific health services from the list of…
New Study Finds Maine Patients With Private Insurance Pay Nearly 3x What Medicare Patients Would PayA new study on hospital prices from the RAND corporation finds that patients with private insurance in Maine pay nearly three times what Medicare would…
After nearly half a dozen years, the state's Riverview Psychiatric Center has passed federal inspection to qualify for funds under the Medicare program.…