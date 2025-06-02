Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Gov. Janet Mills criticizes federal budget bill in weekly radio address

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:50 PM EDT
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

In a radio address over the weekend, Governor Janet Mills took aim at the federal budget bill that's now being considered by the U.S. Senate.

Mills said it would make steep cuts to Medicaid in order to help fund tax breaks for the wealthy.

"MaineCare coverage is especially important in rural counties, where healthcare coverage may not be affordable or accessible based on their unemployment rates and average household incomes," she said.

Mills said 40% of the populations of Aroostook, Washington, and Somerset counties rely on MaineCare, the state version of Medicaid, for health coverage.

Congressional House Republicans have defended the bill as a common sense approach because it would institute work requirements. But critics say research has found that work requirements do nothing to boost employment and merely kick people off of the program.
