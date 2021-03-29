-
With state revenues projected to be $528 million less than when the current budget was adopted, Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa is proposing a…
Maine Hospitals and physicians are the latest to warn that they will need financial help because of losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals are…
Supporters of a bill that would add an adult dental care benefit to the state's Medicaid program delivered more than 1500 postcards today to Democratic…
Several thousand Mainers who have Affordable Care Act insurance but qualify for Medicaid will be switched over during the Nov. 1-Dec. 15…
Rural hospitals across the country say they are being been hurt by increased costs and inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates. Maine’s rural hospitals…
Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills has ordered a full audit of the state Medicaid program. The review will look into everything from where money is being…
The federal government has approved Maine's request to require that Medicaid recipients work to receive benefits.Maine is one of about a half dozen states…
A Maine judge is set to hear the latest legal arguments over the future of voter-approved Medicaid expansion.Oral arguments are set for Wednesday,…
In a 6-1 decision, Maine's highest court has ruled that the LePage administration must begin the process of implementing the Medicaid expansion law that…
It's not just law enforcement that is lamenting the lack of funding for treatment of substance use disorders. A 16-bed residential treatment center in…