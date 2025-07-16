Maine Family Planning sues Trump Administration over loss of Medicaid funding

The Center for Reproductive Rights is suing the Trump administration on behalf of Maine Family Planning over Medicaid cuts. The federal budget bill Congress recently passed prohibits health care providers who also offer abortions from accepting Medicaid funds.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Maine, asks that funds be immediately restored so that Maine Family Planning won't be forced to turn away patients. The organization operates 18 health care clinics across the state as well as a mobile unit and serves 8,000 patients, half of whom are enrolled in Medicaid.

"Congress and the Trump Administration have taken away patients’ freedom to choose their own trusted health care provider and have cut off access to care for thousands of Mainers," said George Hill, president and CEO of Maine Family Planning.

With few exceptions, federal Medicaid funds can only be used to reimburse non-abortion services such as cancer screening, contraception, and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

"We are suing because this law will prevent thousands of Mainers from going to their trusted health care provider at Maine Family Planning, simply because they provide abortion care among many other services,” said Nancy Northup, President and CEO at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Without emergency relief, Maine Family Planning said up to half of their clinics are at risk of closing and other providers won't be able to absorb patients.