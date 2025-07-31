On 60th anniversary of Medicaid, Maine Democrats decry federal cuts

Maine Democrats are criticizing Congressional cuts to health care on the 60th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid.

The cuts under the new federal budget are expected to result in more than 30,000 people who have health insurance under Medicaid expansion to lose coverage.

State Democratic Representative Mike Brennan said that means health providers will have to absorb more uncompensated care.

"And that's going to compromise people's access to healthcare, at hospitals, and locally, and those costs are going to be born by everybody in the state of Maine," Brennan said.

Under the budget, Congress approved a $50 billion rural health fund to support hospitals. But that only covers about a third of the estimated loss of federal Medicaid funding in rural areas.