Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

On 60th anniversary of Medicaid, Maine Democrats decry federal cuts

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
The State House in Augusta at dusk on November 9, 2022.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
The State House in Augusta at dusk on November 9, 2022.

Maine Democrats are criticizing Congressional cuts to health care on the 60th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid.

The cuts under the new federal budget are expected to result in more than 30,000 people who have health insurance under Medicaid expansion to lose coverage.

State Democratic Representative Mike Brennan said that means health providers will have to absorb more uncompensated care.

"And that's going to compromise people's access to healthcare, at hospitals, and locally, and those costs are going to be born by everybody in the state of Maine," Brennan said.

Under the budget, Congress approved a $50 billion rural health fund to support hospitals. But that only covers about a third of the estimated loss of federal Medicaid funding in rural areas.
Tags
Health medicaid
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight