A CDC survey released in November shows that only 63% of health care workers are ready to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Concern about speed and political interference are contributing to the hesitancy.
President Trump promised to end America's opioid crisis. On his watch overdose deaths flattened in 2018 then surged again to record levels.
With the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, anti-abortion activists hope for a world where ending an unwanted pregnancy is not an option.
Though the Trump administration is trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in court, it's vowed that people with health problems will still be able to get insured. Here's why that could be tricky.
The trial studied the efficacy of bamlanivimab in combination with the antiviral remdesivir on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Researchers concluded the antibody treatment was "unlikely to help."
The Legislature is considering the creation of a new state commission charged with finding ways to reduce the cost of healthcare in Maine.The proposal is…
In an effort to reduce unnecessary hospital readmission rates, the Eastern Maine Medical Center Emergency Department is partnering with primary care…
The latest attempt by the U.S. Senate to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has failed to garner support from Maine’s senators. Though the bill…
Bangor-area residents took their concerns over the impact of the Republican-led American Health Care Act directly to Independent Maine Sen. Angus King…