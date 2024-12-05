Maine advances plan for first in-state psychiatric residential treatment facilities for adolescents

The state Department of Health and Human Services is soliciting bids to create Maine's first psychiatric residential treatment facility for adolescents with severe behavioral health needs.

The legislature has dedicated $2 million in state funding to support the effort. The facilities would need to be either in the Bangor or Augusta areas, and offer at least 16 beds.

Eric Meyer, president and CEO of the Maine-based behavioral health provider Spurwink, said kids with severe behavioral health needs can be sent to out of state facilities or find themselves stuck in hospital emergency rooms for extended periods

Meyer said the state does need more residential care, but it must be supported by expanded services at home and in the community.

"I don't think it will be successful unless there is also a strengthening of community-based mental health services, so the kids don't end up just being stuck in this new facility without being able to transition home," Meyer said.

Adam Bloom-Paicopolis, with the Maine Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, echoed that sentiment.

"It's absolutely an important piece as we look at kids being stuck in emergency departments," he said. "But, again, it's not the silver bullet."

He said more investment is needed in outpatient care.

Maine settled a federal lawsuit last month requiring the state to do more to ensure children with behavioral needs can access services beyond residential treatment options.

Disability Rights Maine said in a statement that, following the settlement, the state should focus on those community services instead of investing in residential treatment.

