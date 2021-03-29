-
Several states approve marijuana for recreational and medicinal use. Oregon votes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs.
Maine mental health provider Sweetser has announced it is ending its clinic-based therapy program, which will affect 450 children and adults.The nonprofit…
A new working group kicked off its first meeting in Augusta Friday morning to review Maine's mental health system and make recommendations for…
On Friday, Mike Grendell of Dixmont will appear before a judge to ask for a suspended sentence in an unusual case.It was about three months ago when…
Two Lewiston hospitals have undertaken corrective action after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid found they were turning away mentally ill patients in…
After the school shooting in Florida this week, President Trump vowed to “tackle the difficult issue of mental health.” But the president's proposed…
Some state-funded Medicaid services that support thousands of people with severe mental illness could disappear if proposed rate cuts are approved.…
Last month's mass shooting near a California college campus has revitalized Congress' efforts to reform the country's mental health system. One bill from…
There is one place in Maine where individuals with mental illness can stay overnight, surrounded by peer support, when they're in emotional distress. The…
We've all heard about first aid training to help someone in physical distress. Whether someone is bleeding, choking, or unconscious, there's an…