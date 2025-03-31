Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Veterans urge state lawmakers to decriminalize possession of psychedelic mushrooms

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 31, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
Psilocybin mushrooms jarred and ready for distribution at Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore. Oregon has decriminalized the use of the psychedelic drug.
Craig Mitchelldyer
/
AP
Psilocybin mushrooms jarred and ready for distribution at Uptown Fungus lab in Springfield, Ore. Oregon has decriminalized the use of the psychedelic drug.

State lawmakers are considering a proposal to decriminalize the possession of up to one ounce of psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older. Though similar efforts have failed in the past, a public hearing today drew emotional testimony from veterans.

Cecilia Corey said she's struggled for years with mental health challenges stemming from her time in the Air Force and from traumatic events in her personal life.

She told lawmakers that using psilocybin — the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms — turned her life around.

"I stopped having suicidal ideation," she said. "For the first time in decades, I was hopeful. I was able to feel joy."

Bill sponsor Grayson Lookner, a Democrat from Portland, said the bill is intended to support therapeutic use, and would not create a recreational market.

But Scott Pelletier, a commander with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, said he's concerned about a lack of regulation on products purchased on the illicit market.

"There is no quality control, no recommended nonlethal dose to assure the purchaser of a safe therapeutic experience," he said.

Oregon, Colorado, and a handful of cities around the country have decriminalized adult possession of psilocybin. But it remains illegal under federal law.
Courts and Crime Maine Legislaturemental healthveterans
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
