For years Maine has presented coins honoring veterans for their service in wars and conflicts. But there are tens of thousands of veterans who served in…
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden cited his personal experiences as a Marine combat veteran to advocate for an amendment to legislation that would provide child care…
Maine Veterans Homes wants to build a new, 138 bed nursing facility in Augusta, across the road from MaineGeneral Medical Center. The existing facility…
The midcoast town of Thomaston is expecting an influx of visitors this Memorial Day weekend…who will come to experience “The Moving Wall.” It’s a 252…
Mainers love the outdoors. Many grew up in camping, fishing and hunting families, and have maintained a lifelong connection to those traditions. But for…
Auburn is Maine's first municipality to sign onto the ``Hire-A-Vet'' program. The campaign endorsed by Maine Governor Paul LePage aims to have 100…
AUGUSTA, Maine - While there are fewer veterans serving in Congress than ever before, they comprise a growing proportion of the Maine House and Senate.…
PORTLAND, Maine - U.S. Sen. Angus King is getting ready to announce an initiative to improve civil legal assistance for veterans, with a focus on…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Post traumatic stress disorder emerged as a diagnosis back in 1980. With all that's now known about PTSD, and about the difficulties…