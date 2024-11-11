Maine on track to meet goal of ending veterans homelessness next year, nonprofit says

The Portland-based nonprofit Preble Street said it believes a goal of ending homelessness for veterans in Maine can be achieved by next June.

Preble Street caseworkers say they found housing for 277 homeless veterans across the state within the last year, and 28 received a placement during the month of September alone.

"We just have to do exactly what we did in September of this year, so very recently, where we housed about one veteran per day," Laura Clark, director of Veterans Housing Services director, said. "And as long as we do that, we can meet our goal.

About 96% of veterans who received housing within the last year were successful, Clark said, meaning they had the financial ability to meet the terms of the lease and are working toward their own personal goals.

The work is made possible through a federal grant that funds housing liaisons and incentives for landlords to participate. Landlords, for example, receive a $1,000 bonus if they agree to lease a veteran for a year or longer. They also have access to a risk mitigation fund to cover any damage to the unit or unpaid rent.

"Wouldn't it be great to have a similar grant for Maine, called Supportive Service for Maine families, that has the same incentives, incentives for landlords, the ability to support people moving into new housing with security deposits?" Clark said. "And I think that we can really show the state what we can do, if we can end veteran homelessness, we can end homelessness at large."

Clark said if the recent pace of placements can be maintained, she believes Maine will meet its goal of ending veteran homelessness by next summer.

Preble Street also provided housing navigation services and direct financial help to nearly 700 veterans and their family members throughout the state. Direct financial help can include utility payments, a month's rent or a security deposit to prevent veterans from entering homelessness in the first place.